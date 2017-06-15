Injury crash on I-255 near Dupo
By Republic-Times
on June 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm
Pictured is the crash scene on I-255 near Dupo on Thursday. (Sean McGowan photo)
Columbia and Dupo emergency personnel assisted Illinois State Police in responding about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to a vehicle crash with serious injury and extrication on I-255 northbound near Dupo.
An Arch medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed on the interstate, shutting down northbound traffic. Interstate traffic was backed up as a result of the crash.
A dump truck driven by a man went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.