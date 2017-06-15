Injury crash on I-255 near Dupo

Columbia and Dupo emergency personnel assisted Illinois State Police in responding about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to a vehicle crash with serious injury and extrication on I-255 northbound near Dupo.

An Arch medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed on the interstate, shutting down northbound traffic. Interstate traffic was backed up as a result of the crash.

A dump truck driven by a man went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.