Injury crash near Renault

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash that occurred sometime Wednesday morning between Renault and Ames in southern Monroe County.

Shortly after 8:20 a.m., a motorist spotted a car down a wooded embankment off the roadway in the area of 6235 VV Road near McBride Road and notified police. It was determined by first responders on scene that the vehicle was unoccupied and there was no one around it.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle and learned that its female driver had been taken to Red Bud Regional Hospital by family for treatment of broken bones.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.