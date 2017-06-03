Injury crash near Red Bud

A woman sustained minor injuries during a Sunday morning vehicle crash on Route 159 near Red Bud.

Police said a 2008 Dodge Caravan driven by Samantha J. Gregory was traveling north on Route 159 shortly after 6:30 a.m. when it went off the roadway about 1.5 miles south of LL Road. The vehicle went down an embankment and into a field. Gregory said she fell asleep behind the wheel.

Gregory was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She complained of back, neck and shoulder pain at the scene.