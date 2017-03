Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a single-car crash with injury on Route 3 near North Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

A 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Matthew Gibbs, 35, of St. Louis, struck a traffic signal pole, police said. The car was heavily damaged as a result of the crash. Gibbs was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.