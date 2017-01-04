Imogene V. “Jean” Ries | Obituary

Imogene V. “Jean” Ries (nee Schmitz), 81, of Waterloo, died Jan. 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born March 9, 1935, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Albert and Edna Schmitz (nee Wild).

Imogene married Harold E. Ries on Sept. 23, 1956, in Valmeyer. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, played bunco, and was a card club member for more than 50 years.

Her hobbies were family, genealogy, and visiting friends and family. She was the heart of the family − forever “mean and ornery.”

She is survived by her children Bret (Tami) Ries, Brenda (Bill) Lanman, Barbara (Bryan) Garcia, Beverly (Kevin) Layton, and Bonnie Ries (Robert Haudrich); grandchildren Jeffrey Ries, Amanda (Quinn) Huber, Rebecca Ries, Jamie Lanman, Rachel (fiancé Travis Bricker) Layton, and Elizabeth (Terry Bradford) Layton; great-grandchildren Braelynn and Bradford, Wyatt and Eli Bricker, and Alexis Huber.

She was preceded in death by husband and parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 6, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 7, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 7, at the church, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.