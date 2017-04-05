Immanuel Lutheran adding on to facility

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo has developed a plan to enhance fellowship opportunities before and after church services, as well as offer a more user-friendly facility to the congregation.

That plan will involve a $460,000 construction project that includes the expansion of the narthex — the church’s fellowship hall — and the addition of a covered dropoff with a canopy over the narthex entrance at the circle drive, said Allen Jacobs, board of church properties director.

Jacobs said the changes to the facility at 522 S. Church Street will be more user-friendly to the elderly and disabled.

“We want to adapt to the growing size of our congregation and meet the needs of all people,” said Jacobs, adding that the church was already ADA-compliant.

Jacobs said the increased size of the narthex will allow the church to add two more family bathrooms and coat rooms. Additionally, there will be a wheelchair ramp with an easy incline leading to the narthex’s automatic entrance doors, Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Tony Troup stated in a letter to the congregation…>>>

