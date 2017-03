The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School sixth grade girls volleyball team, which took second place at Queen of Peace on Feb. 25, losing to the home team in two sets.

Members of the team (pictured with their trophy) are Ariel Adams, Abby Eichenseer, Audrey Sullivan, Maria Biske, Josie Thomas, Emma Schmidt, Anna Haubrich and Sydney Wahle. The team is coached by Kathy Schmidt and assisted by Todd Biske.