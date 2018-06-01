Illinois passes budget ahead of spring deadline

For the first time since 2015, the Illinois General Assembly capitalized on bipartisan negotiations to pass what lawmakers referred to as a balanced budget before spring session’s end.

The budget allows the state to spend $38.5 billion for fiscal year 2019. Shortly after the legislature took action to avert another impasse, Rauner said in a statement that he would “be taking action quickly” to enact the budget.

“We worked together to provide a budget to the people of Illinois that can be balanced, with hard work and continued bipartisan effort to deliver on the promises it makes,” he included.

Passing both the House of Representatives and the Senate with significant majorities, the legislation was headed to Rauner’s desk Thursday evening, May 31, the last day of the spring session. State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) voted in favor of the two budget bills when they were called to the Senate floor Wednesday evening.

“This budget isn’t perfect by any means, but it satisfies my three largest concerns,” Schimpf stated in a press release. “As I’ve previously stated—it had to be balanced, have no new or increased taxes, and had to comply with the Illinois Constitution.

“Despite its imperfections, this budget meets those criteria.”

As one of only 20 legislators to vote “no” on the state budget, State Rep. Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton) said he did not agree with the notion of the state paying for abortions.

“While I appreciate the bipartisan work done on both sides of the aisle to come to a budget agreement, I personally could not vote for a budget that contributes to taxpayer funding of abortion,” he said.