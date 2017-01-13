Ice leads to power outages, but few other problems

Following Friday’s icy freeze out that shut down most activities throughout the St. Louis area, a break in the action was expected Saturday before another round of precipitation arrives early Sunday morning.

Schools, government offices and businesses were closed across the region Friday as a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and ice arrived in the morning.

No problems were reported in Monroe County until late Friday night into Saturday morning. Power outages occurred in portions of Waterloo for a couple of hours Friday evening before electricity was restored, and again for some homes very briefly Saturday morning.

“Kudos to the electric depart for the fast response to icy limbs on electric lines cutting power last night,” Waterloo alderman Clyde Heller posted on Facebook. “Power (was) on within two hours of reporting. Great job everyone!”

A widespread outage was reported Saturday morning in Maeystown. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency said electricity was restored to most homes in the village by around noon.

“Ameren is replacing some damaged lines, so some people might experience brief outages due to that,” Monroe County EMA Director Ryan Weber said.

There were also a few reports of ice-covered trees falling on roadways in the county, most notably on Route 156 near old Valmeyer on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said icy precipitation has tapered off for much of the region on Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 34 or 35 degrees. However, another round of freezing rain may arrive early Sunday morning, with slight ice accumulations possible.

Areas in the southern portion of the county, including Maeystown and Fults, had received larger ice accumulations to this point.

Salt trucks pre-treated local roads late Thursday and school districts made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes and sporting events, taking heed of a winter weather warning issued earlier this week by the National Weather Service. The Monroe County Courthouse closed for the day at about noon on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, no major incidents had been reported in Monroe County. However, emergency management officials braced for worsening conditions throughout the weekend.

Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 said it had approximately 200 snow plows and 11 brine units active throughout the district as of 7 a.m. Friday, focusing first on the southern counties and working north.

Illinois State Police reported Friday afternoon crashes on I-255 at Camp Jackson Road and Illinois Route 13-15 — both minor — and praised IDOT for keeping the roads safe.

Waterloo city crews started about 6 a.m. Friday, public works director Tim Birk said, using a mix of salt and chemicals to combat the ice. He said 84 tons of salt had been used as of noon Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting an accumulation of up to .30 inches of ice when it is all said and done on Sunday, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.