Ice Eagles win regular season crown

The regular season has ended in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with Columbia securing the top seed for the playoffs that begin this week.

The Ice Eagles defeated Collinsville on Thursday, 5-3, to conclude the regular season with a record of 18-1-2. Cam Nowak scored four goals with an assist. Jacob Matthews added two assists.

The team’s only loss during the regular season came Dec. 21 to Freeburg-Waterloo.

With the top seed, Columbia receives a bye in the first round of the best-of-three-game MVCHA Varsity 2A playoffs and will take on the winner of Granite City vs. Collinsville starting Feb. 8 at the McKendree Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

“We’ve been on a pretty good run lately,” Ice Eagles head coach Kevin Feager said. “It was nice winning the regular season, but we know that won’t mean nearly as much if we don’t have a good showing in the playoffs.”

Sean Hofstetter leads Columbia in scoring with 31 goals and 18 assists. Hudson Miller is next with 26 goals and nine assists.

‘Dogs still hungry

Freeburg-Waterloo is limping into the playoffs following a loss to Granite City last Tuesday, 5-4, to end its regular season.

“We may have lost, but the score doesn’t do the game justice,” Raging Bulldogs head coach Scott Roberts said. “We outshot them 40-16, but couldn’t find the back of the net as much as we should have…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 31, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.