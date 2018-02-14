Ice Eagles advance to MVCHA finals

One of two local teams advanced to the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A finals Monday night while the other was sent home for the season.

The Columbia Ice Eagles and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs appeared destined to face off for the league title as the top two teams in the standings for much of the season.

But since an intense Dec. 21 rivalry showdown won by Freeburg-Waterloo, the Ice Eagles have not lost and the Raging Bulldogs have struggled.

As it turns out, Columbia will tangle with defending champ O’Fallon in a best-of-three championship series that begins Thursday night at the McKendree Rec Plex in O’Fallon. Game two takes place Monday night and game three, if necessary, will be played Tuesday.

The Ice Eagles swept Collinsville in two games to reach the finals; O’Fallon swept past the Raging Bulldogs to earn its return finals trip.

The second round of the playoffs began Thursday with Columbia posting a 7-4 win. Cam Nowak scored two goals with two assists and Hudson Miller added two goals in the victory.

On Monday, the Ice Eagles dominated in a 9-0 blasting of the Kahoks. Nowak again scored two goals with two assists, with Miller and Sean Hofstetter each scoring twice as well. Michael Walton added three assists.

Columbia goalie Londyn Little made 15 saves for the shutout.

"We haven't really changed anything in how we're approaching the playoff games," Ice Eagles head coach Kevin Feager said. "What we did in the regular season worked well for us, so we're pretty much leaving it as-is…

