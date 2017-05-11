I-255 road work to begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions in both directions will be encountered on I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River in St. Clair and Monroe counties to complete pavement repairs beginning Monday, May 15, weather permitting.

These repairs will be completed on Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., with two of three lanes restricted in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times between these hours. On Sunday evenings through Friday mornings between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., two of three lanes will be restricted in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times between these hours.

The road repairs are expected to be completed by mid-summer, IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors of Raymond.

Those with questions concerning this project may contact Joseph Gasaway, IDOT supervising field engineer, at 618-346-3354.