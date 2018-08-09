I-255 road work begins Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that I-255 from Route 3 in Dupo to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be restricted to two lanes each direction beginning Monday, Aug. 13, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to repair the shoulders and install rumble strips for safety, IDOT said. The work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.

Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial, IDOT said.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon.