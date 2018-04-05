I-255 pavement repairs in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions will be encountered along northbound and southbound Interstate 255 from Route 157 to Route 15 in St. Clair County beginning Monday.

These lane restrictions will be in place from April 9 through July 2. These restrictions are required to complete emergency pavement patching on I-255, IDOT said. Work is being completed by Kinney Contracting.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions.

IDOT asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.