I-255 pavement repairs in Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the right two lanes of southbound Interstate 255 at the Route 3 exit in Columbia are closed Tuesday to perform pavement maintenance. All ramps will remain open.

“The Columbia maintenance yard will make the needed repairs,” IDOT stated in a press release. “Full access will be restored as soon as possible.”

In addition to this work, IDOT said pothole patching will be ongoing along the length of I-255 from the J.B. Bridge to I-55/70 in both the northbound and southbound directions.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT said. “To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.”