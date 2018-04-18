I-255 lane restrictions continue in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation will continue with northbound and southbound lane restrictions along I-255 in St. Clair County from Route 157 to Route 15 until early July. Workers are completing emergency patching of the pavement.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes to bypass the area of roadwork, including I-55/70, Route 157 and Route 3.

