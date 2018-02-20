 I-255 lane reductions near Cahokia - Republic-Times | News

I-255 lane reductions near Cahokia

By on February 20, 2018 at 7:02 pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on northbound I-255 Feb. 20-26, in St. Clair County near Cahokia, at mile post 12, over Prairie du Long Creek. Work will be completed, weather permitting, to repair damage on the bridge deck.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, and motorists are encouraged to consider alternative routes.

Additional information is available at stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.


