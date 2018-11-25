I-255 crash in Columbia snarls traffic
By Republic-Times
on November 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 5:20 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle collision on I-255 eastbound in Columbia. Traffic was backed up as a result of the rush hour crash.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to emergency radio dispatch reports.
