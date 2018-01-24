HSS leading the way in elder care services

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s — the most common form of dementia — according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

New Human Support Services dementia specialist Monica Vasquez knows the area’s aging population is not immune to this suffering and is working to bring dementia awareness to the forefront.

Doing so will require a two-pronged approach, with one approach being community engagement, and the other, classes for learning how to care for a loved one with dementia.

“A lot of people are picking this up and seeing the need for it in the community. And we’re grateful for that,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez, who has been at HSS for less than a year, will go around to businesses and entities in the area to present strategies for recognizing and dealing with elderly residents with dementia. Her first of these community presentations was at the Columbia Police Department.

“I think it was great. They asked a lot of good questions,” she said. “And actually, as soon as I was done, they started talking amongst themselves about people they know, like, ‘Remember so and so who always comes in here and accuses his son of stealing…>>>

