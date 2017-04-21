Houston | Pet of the Week

Hi ya, I’m Houston a 4-month-old coon hound and I’m certainly ready for my forever home. I lost my rear leg due to an injury, but that’s alright I am getting along better than ever. Steps, no problem, other dogs, no problem, couch, no problem. The doctors say I’m just fine and ready for my forever home. I’m learning my house manners and I don’t mind a crate too much either. If you have lots of love to give, a big heart, and ready for a little puppy, I’m your girl.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.