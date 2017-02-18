Fire destroys vacant rural Waterloo farm house

The Waterloo, Maeystown, Valmeyer and Columbia fire departments responded along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS to a fully engulfed farm house in the 3000 block of Clover Dell Lane off Old Baum Church Road shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting from the structure upon arrival. The house, which is owned by Betty Leber but has been unoccupied for some time, appears to be a total loss. Neighbors on scene reported that a smokehouse is located on the property and may have used recently. There was no official word on a cause of the fire at this early stage.

Neighbor Jeff Bakken made the 911 call upon seeing the flames and checked the home to make sure there was no one inside. The home was quickly filling with smoke, so he called out to see if anyone was in the home and then retreated. No injuries were reported in the blaze.