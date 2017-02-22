Hoopsters hoping to survive and advance

The Columbia, Gibault and Valmeyer high school boys basketball teams each posted home wins Friday night, while Waterloo dropped an overtime heartbreaker as regional play looms.

The Eagles improved to 13-13 on the season with a 65-53 victory over Freeburg. Jordan Holmes scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Columbia. Jon Peterson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles led 17-8 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Last Tuesday, Columbia dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker at Wesclin. The Warriors used a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. Peterson led the way for the Eagles with 20 points. Holmes added 16 points.

Columbia hosted Highland on Tuesday and will be at Triad on Friday to close out the regular season.

Columbia opens Class 3A regional play against Jerseyville on Monday in Bethalto…>>>

