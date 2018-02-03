Home cooking for Eagles and Pirates

The Columbia and Valmeyer basketball teams posted thrilling home victories on Friday night, with Waterloo and Gibault both falling on the road.

The Eagles excelled in all phases of the game in an 85-65 blasting of Mascoutah. Columbia built a 41-29 lead at halftime and withstood relentless pressure from the Indians throughout the second half.

Jordan Holmes scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out eight assists for Columbia (13-10). Jon Peterson added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Valmeyer celebrated senior night with a 60-48 victory over Marissa.

The Pirates stormed out in front early, only to see their lead evaporate in the second half. Valmeyer trailed 45-44 after three quarters. But the Pirates finished strong, outscoring the Meteors 16-3 in the final frame.

Michael Chism scored 19 points to lead Valmeyer, which improved to 13-11 on the season.

Gibault fought hard against a tough Highland squad on the road, falling 52-39. Karson Huels scored 18 points to lead the Hawks (7-17), which host cross-town rival Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Waterloo (6-18) dropped a 78-43 contest at Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games.

In other local hoops action, Dupo (4-18) lost at Steeleville, 78-52.

