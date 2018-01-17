Hockey season skating down the stretch

The Columbia Ice Eagles continue to maintain their grip on the league lead in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings, posting yet another win Thursday night.

Columbia blasted Belleville, 8-2, to improve to 15-1-2 on the season.

Sean Hofstetter scored four goals with an assist to lead the Ice Eagles in the win. He is tops on the team in scoring with 27 goals and 17 assists this season.

Hudson Miller is second on the team with 24 goals and seven assists. Ryan Hofstetter has 13 goals and seven assists this season.

The Ice Eagles remain in first place in the MVCHA Varsity 2A standings ahead of second place O’Fallon (14-3-1)…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 17, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

