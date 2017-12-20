Hockey rivals to collide Thursday

In Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action, both Columbia and Freeburg-Waterloo kept their unbeaten seasons intact entering Thursday’s much anticipated rivalry showdown.

The Ice Eagles (10-0-2) settled for a 1-1 tie last Tuesday night against Belleville. Sean Hofstetter scored for Columbia.

On Monday night, the Ice Eagles blasted Wood River, 12-0. Hudson Miller netted four goals with an assist. Sean Hofstetter and Cam Nowak added two goals and two assists each.

The Raging Bulldogs (9-0-1) posted an impressive 4-1 victory over Edwardsville last Tuesday night. Goalie Cole Davis turned in a stellar performance in net for the ‘Dogs.

Freeburg-Waterloo tangled with Bethalto on Tuesday prior to Thursday’s battle with Columbia, which is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Granite City Ice Rink.