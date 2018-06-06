Historic season ends for Bulldogs

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team ran into a tough Normal Community West squad in the Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional last Tuesday night, falling 2-0 to end a memorable season.

The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early, scoring just four minutes into the match. Normal West then stacked its defense near the goal to prevent offensive penetration by the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats put the game away with a goal late in the second half.

Sydney Luedeman and Karleigh Daniels had a couple of decent scoring chances that missed just wide of the goal for the Bulldogs, who finished with a record of 18-3-3.

"I thought we had a great second half to the game as we were in our side of the field almost the entire time," Waterloo head coach Chad Holden assessed. "We just got off to a bad start for some reason in the first half. But the girls fought hard 'til the end and it's that kind of hard work that helped us win 18 games this season…

