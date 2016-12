Hermey | Pet of the Week

Hermey’s Christmas wish is to find his forever home just in time for the holidays!

Hermey was rescued and brought to Helping Strays and has been an absolute sweetheart ever since.

Hermey is a friendly puppy with lots of energy and he enjoys playing with other dogs. This adorable boy has the softest hair you will ever pet.

Can you give Hermey his home for the holidays?

To lean about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.