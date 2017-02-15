Herman L. Parker | Obituary

Herman Lee Parker, 76, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Feb. 10, 2017.

Herman was born Dec. 14, 1940, in East Prairie, Mo., son of the late Samuel Bryles and Evelyn Parker (nee Mayabb).

He attended Cahokia High School and earned bachelors, masters and specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Herman enjoyed a long career as a high school auto body teacher, administrator and vocational director with the Cahokia School District. After retiring from Cahokia, he relocated and became the superintendent of schools in Peach Springs, Ariz. He then enjoyed full retirement in Las Vegas, Nev.

Herman had many talents and hobbies. He was most admired for his lifelong love and accomplishments of refurbishing antique automobiles.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Parker (Munroy); his children, Melanie Parker Martinez (Mitchell Martinez) and David Parker (Susan); two siblings, Donald Parker and Joyce Foster Parker; his grandchildren, Jennifer Parker Wonch, Austin Mitchell Martinez, Jessica Parker, Samantha Parker and McKenzie Parker; his great grandchildren, Matthew Wonch and Arthur Wonch; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Jerry Sheldon Parker.

Herman was a mentor and teacher to everyone he knew. He is loved and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m.