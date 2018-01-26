Henry | Pet of the Week

Henry is a gentle old soul looking for a special home where he will be loved through his senior years.

His hips are bad and he has impaired hearing but he doesn’t ask for much, just a comfy bed and a bowl of food.

Henry is heartworm positive and will need to be on oral heartworm treatment long term. He has a heart of gold; please open your home and your heart to this sweet gentleman.

Henry is an eight-year-old shepherd mix. You can visit him at the Helping Strays shelter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or call for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.