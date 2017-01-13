 Helen G. Frisch | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Helen G. Frisch (nee May), 94, of Waterloo, died Jan. 11, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 24, 1922, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Alfred and Helen May (nee Cody).

She is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Joseph (Betty) Frisch and Joyce (Allan) Braun; grandchildren Michael (Rachael) Frisch, Melinda Frisch, Kristin (Jack) Asbridge, and Ryan (Kim) Braun; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Roy (Norma) May; and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Frisch; parents; sister Margaret (Arthur) Kaffai; brothers James, Alfred, Ambrose and Robert (Elizabeth) May; and niece Diane May.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 18, and 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. officiating.

Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.


