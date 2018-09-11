Helen F. Meisenbach | Obituary

Helen F. Meisenbach (nee Kelley), 87, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Tipton, daughter of the late Walter J. Sr. and Mary Eva Kelley (nee Walsh).

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton. She formerly worked as a seamstress and at Snyder General.

She is survived by her children Earlene Meisenbach, Charles Meisenbach, James Meisenbach, Virgil Meisenbach and Joyce Everson; granddaughter Josie Everson; brother Edward “Bob” Kelley; brother-in-law James Devine; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Meisenbach, parents, son-in-law Kenneth Everson Jr., sister Josephine Devine, and brothers David M. Kelley, William R. Kelley, Walter J. Kelley Jr. and James W. Kelley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 13, and 8-9:15 a.m. Sept. 14, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tipton.