Hecker woman comes to aid of elderly couple

A local woman jumped to the aid of two senior citizens whose car burst into flames early Tuesday evening at their home on LL Road near Red Bud.

Bernice and Robert Reinhold were attempting to turn their car around in the driveway at about 5 p.m. when, according to a family member, they “soon found themselves stuck on the side of the driveway in several inches of mud.”

“In my dad’s attempt to free the car, it overheated and heavy smoke started pouring from the vehicle,” the family member continued.

As Hecker resident Brenda Chandler was driving past the home, she noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle, said the family member, adding, “without a second thought, she turned immediately into their driveway.”

According to the family member, Bernice was able to free herself from the vehicle while Robert was not. That’s when Chandler sprung into action.

“She quickly pulled my dad from the now-burning car, and then drug him to safety with only a few seconds to spare,” the family member narrated. “On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the Red Bud Fire Department, paramedics, neighbors, and (Monroe County Sheriff’s Department) for their quick response to the emergency call.

“But most of all, we cannot express enough appreciation and praise to (Chandler) for her selfless act. Had it not been for the Grace of God and this good Samaritan, the ending to this story would be totally different.”