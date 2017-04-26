Hecker man arrested for burglary
By Corey Saathoff
on April 26, 2017 at 4:07 pm
Cory A. Keck
A 25-year-old convicted burglar from Hecker was charged this week with five new counts of burglary stemming from incidents that occurred in the village between late October and early November and again in February.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Cory A. Keck committed burglaries on North Nike Street, West Eldondale Street, East Lincoln Street and East Monroe Street in Hecker. He was already on probation for a previous burglary conviction.
In addition, Keck was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and cocaine).
Bond for Keck was set at $40,000. He currently remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.