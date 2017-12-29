 Head-on crash near fairgrounds - Republic-Times | News

Head-on crash near fairgrounds

By on December 29, 2017 at 1:27 am

Pictured is one of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 156 west of Waterloo. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 1:15 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle, head-on crash with injuries on Route 156 at Fountain Creek Ridge Lane just west of the fairgrounds in Waterloo.

Survival Flight medical helicopter responded to the scene, and the Waterloo Fire Department was requested for extrication and to set up a landing zone.

Route 156 was closed to traffic in both directions for a few hours as Illinois State Police performed accident reconstruction to investigate the crash.

A young Waterloo woman was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

