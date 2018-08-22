‘He died too young’: Remembering Richard Daugherty

On Sept. 7, 1968, Richard Daugherty of Waterloo was buried at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery.

According to that week’s issue of the Waterloo Republican, military services were held at the cemetery, with Granite City soldiers carrying Richard’s flag-draped casket to the grave. A squad of riflemen from Scott Air Force Base performed a rifle salute and a bugler played taps.

When it was all over, the flag covering the casket was presented to Elvira Daugherty, Richard’s mother.

“It was solemn and sad all at the same time,” Judy Vogt, Richard’s sister, said of the funeral.

Richard was the first Waterloo and second Monroe County casualty of the Vietnam War.

The 1967 Waterloo High School graduate was born on Feb. 3 1949. He entered military service in November 1967.

He left for Vietnam on May 1, 1968. On Aug. 26 of that year, he died when his observation post came under a mortar attack. He was 19…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the August 22, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.