Hawks to play for state title

Gibault (18-6-3) will battle Chicago’s Solorio Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

Under first-year head coach Darryn Haudrich, Gibault has not lost a game since a 2-1 defeat at Collinsville on Oct. 2.

This is the fifth straight year a team from Monroe County has played in the state tournament, with Gibault representing three of those appearances. The Hawks last won state in 2013 at the Class 1A level. Columbia won the Class 1A state title in 2014. Waterloo won the Class 2A state title in 2015. The Hawks placed third at state in Class 1A last year.