Hawks soaring out of the gate

The Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team improved to 7-0 on the season after winning the Marissa-New Athens Tournament by defeating East St. Louis and Wesclin on Thursday night.

Ashlyn Wightman, who was named to the all-tourney team, recorded 15 kills against Wesclin and 10 kills against East St. Louis.

The Hawks edged East St. Louis, 25-23, to win a decisive third set that determined the tourney championship.

Gibault opened tourney play last Tuesday with three-set victories over New Athens and Trico. Last Wednesday, the Hawks topped East St. Louis in two sets.

Wightman leads the team with 75 kills on the season.

Kayla Huels leads the Hawks with 158 assists and 47 points.

Haley Davitz has also played well, recording 54 digs and 46 points.

"It truly has been a team effort," Gibault head volleyball coach Heather Lazarides said. "Ashlyn Wightman has been holding down our offense. Junior setter Kayla Huels has done a nice job setting up the team, keeping the other teams' defense on their toes, and her serving has been critical to our success. I have been very impressed with our senior libero, Haley Davitz, who has made some significant improvements on her serve receive and defense. She has worked to keep many points alive…

