Hawks soar to Okawville Invitational title

The Gibault boys basketball team is clicking on all cylinders entering the home stretch of the regular season.

The Hawks won four games to take the Okawville Invitational Tournament title, including a Saturday victory over the host team.

Gibault opened tourney play last Monday night with a 71-46 win over Madison. Trevor Davis scored 23 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win.

Ryan Gool added 15 points, including 3-for-3 shooting from three-point range.

The Hawks led 35-15 at halftime and shot 56 percent from the floor for the game.

The Hawks edged DuQuoin on Thursday night, 51-48. Gibault trailed 29-27 at halftime.

Davis,who was named to the all-tourney team, again led the way with 22 points. Gool added 13 points in the win…>>>

