Hawks fall just short of regional crown

The vibe was electric inside Hustedde Gymnasium on Friday night, as Catholic school rivals Gibault and Marquette locked horns for a Class 2A regional hoops title.

The full house of fans from both teams witnessed a classic small-school basketball game that went into overtime. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was Marquette leaving Gibault’s gym with the win.

The Explorers claimed the regional plaque with a 54-48 victory, ending Gibault’s season at 22-8.

Both teams played tight defense at the start, trying to force mistakes that would lead to a run. Marquette (28-3) gained the early edge, carrying a 24-19 advantage into the halftime locker room.

A strong third quarter surge gave Gibault a 37-33 lead entering the fourth quarter, bolstered by key buckets from Trevor Davis and Garrett Rueter.

Marquette battled to tie it near the end of regulation, and Gibault failed to score after holding for the last shot in the final minute…>>>

