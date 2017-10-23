Hawks edge ‘Dogs for regional crown; Eagles lose

The Gibault and Waterloo soccer teams battled it out for a Class 2A regional title in Bethalto on Saturday, with the Hawks finally emerging victorious with just more than 2:30 remaining in the second overtime, 1-0.

The Bulldogs fended off constant offensive pressure from the Hawks throughout the game, but a Gibault corner kick late in the second OT deflected off Waterloo defenders and went into the net. Waterloo goalkeeper Sam Ward made several strong saves all game to keep his team in it.

The Hawks (pictured with their regional plaque) advance to the Columbia Sectional, where they will face Carbondale on Tuesday. For more photos from the game, click here.

In other local soccer action, Columbia was stunned by Triad in the Mascoutah Regional final, falling in penalty kicks.

The teams went into OT tied 0-0. The Eagles end their season at 23-1-2.

Read more on regional soccer action in this week’s Republic-Times newspaper.