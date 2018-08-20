Harry Wayne Steingrubey | Obituary

Harry Wayne Steingrubey, 62, lost his earthly life to ALS Aug. 17, 2018, at his home in Collinsville, surrounded by his family.

Harry slipped from the loving arms of his wife and daughters into the loving arms of his Lord in the land where joys will never end.

He was born Nov. 19, 1955, in Alton, son of Harry B. and Maxine Steingrubey (nee Murray).

He married Susan Woods on Sept. 1, 1979 in Bunker Hill; she survives, along with beloved daughters Gretchen Steingrubey and Abby Steingrubey.

In addition to his parents, wife and daughters, he is survived and mourned by brothers David Steingrubey and Harold Steingrubey; sisters Jessie Woods and Katie (Jim) Vance; half-sister Rose (Edwin) Krebbs; and his family-in-love, mother-in-law Barbara Woods, Steve Woods, Debbie and Bob Heal, and Kenny and Kathy Woods; and nieces and nephews Jennifer Adams, Vera and Mike Davis, Angela (nee Woods) and Jason Rheinfelder, Hannah Heal and Andy Pond, Tabatha Steingrubey, Caleb and Jenny Heal, Laura Woods and Ron Spigelman, Joshua and Amanda (nee Chase) Heal, Cindy Palmer Calvin, Josh Palmer, Amanda and Brad Carney, Jason Steingrubey, Ryan Steingrubey, and Ruby Woods; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews, and special friend of the family, Corey Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his sister Cindy Steingrubey, brother-in-love Marvin Woods, and sister-in-love Terri Woods.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1433 W. Delmar, Godfrey.

Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., at the church, reverends Adrian Das and Ron Wenzel officiating.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Woodburn Cemetery.

The family respectfully suggests memorial donations may be made in honor of Harry to The Gleason Initiative Foundation, an organization that provides significant assistance to families who are living and dying with ALS (http://www.teamgleason.org/donate).