Harry George “Skinny” Glotfelty | Obituary

Harry George “Skinny” Glotfelty, 88, of Waterloo, died April 18, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Valmeyer, son of the lateHarry J. and Leona Helen Glotfelty (nee Storck).

Harry was a member St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, where he served on the consistory for three terms. He worked for Missouri Pacific & Union Railroad 36 years.

He is survived by his wife Helen Glotfelty (nee Long); children Vicki Kay (Robert) Miller, Terry Alan Glotfelty, Cindy Elaine (Dale) Heusohn, Sheri Annette (Michael) Mize, and Gregory Aaron Glotfelty; grandchildren Angela Dawn (Jason) Neale, Jay Robert Miller, Brad Alan Glotfelty, Shelly Lynn (Kevin) Hemker, Heather Marie (Derek) Hawkins, Nathan Leon Heusohn, Annette Rose (Jonathan Stone) Glotfelty, and Lia Chanele (Rick) Lanham; great-grandchildren Kalei Autumn Ferrin, Peyton Neale, Brayden August Glotfelty, Kyra Lynn Hemker, Shay Lynn Hemker, and Paige Margaret Hawkins; step-children Daniel Leo (Eugenia) Tucker, David Leonard (Brenda) Tucker, and Donald Louis (Cindy) Tucker; step-grandchildren Ashley (Phil) Nelson, Hannah (Charlie) Kaemmerer, Brandy Scott, Ryan Louis (Katie) Tucker, and Eric William (Kaitlyn) Tucker; and step-great-granddaughter Haisley Faith Kaemmerer.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; son Timothy George Glotfelty; sister Gayle Holland; and daughter-in-law Mary Glotfelty.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. April 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. April 22, at the funeral home, Pastor Ivan Horn officiating.

A private family burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, or the American Heart Association.