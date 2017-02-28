Harold J. Vogt | Obituary

Harold J. Vogt, 84, of Fults, died Feb. 22, 2017, in Red Bud.

He was born July 23, 1932, in Harrisonville, son of the late Cornelius and Frieda Vogt (nee Rippelmeyer).

He was married to Jacqueline Vogt (nee Bachelier); she preceded him in death.

Harold was retired from Stotz Quarry. He was a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and Mon-Clair Baseball League, and he was a life-long farmer.

He is survived by his children Gary (Nancy) Vogt, Kevin (Trudi) Vogt, and Jody (Brad) Williams; grandchildren Jacob (Kristen) Vogt, Lyndsay (Justin) Chism, Angela (Matthew) Muckler, Tim Vogt, and Nathan (fiancée Kimberli Moore) Vogt; great-grandchildren Payton, Brantley, Colton, Lucas, Henry, Jack and Charlie; sister Imogene “Jean” Rahn; brother Jim (Kay) Vogt; sister-in-law Cecelia Vogt; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers and sisters Robert “Cotton” Vogt, Lloyd “Shorty” Vogt, Calvin “Butzy” Vogt, Virginia Esker, Joyce Esker, Laverne Vogt and Cornelius “Peck” Vogt.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 24-25, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or St. John Cemetery Fund.