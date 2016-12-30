 Harold Haberman | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Harold Haberman, 79, of Chester, died Dec. 29, 2016, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Wine Hill, son of the late Richard and Bertha Haberman (nee Ebers).

Harold married Mary Lou Bleem on June 6, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church, Fort Gage.

Harold was the retired owner of Haberman Plumbing, which he owned for 35 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fort Gage. He was also a member of Plumber’s Union 760, Carbondale.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Haberman, Chester; daughter Debra (Larry) Decker, Waterloo; son Harold R. (Stephanie) Haberman, Ballwin, Mo.; grandchildren Sara Decker and Zachery Decker; great-grandchild Abigail Harrelson; and brother Paul (Mildred) Haberman, Perryville, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laverna Dierks.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 30, and 7:30-10 a.m. Dec. 31, at Wilson’s Funeral Home, Steeleville.

Funeral services will be 10a.m. Dec. 31, at the funeral home, Father Dennis Shaeffer officiating.

Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or in the form of Masses.

To sign the guest book online visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.


