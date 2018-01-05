Hansel | Pet of the Week

Hansel is handsome and a real sweetheart, but he is shy and lacks the confidence with the world around him. He would do best in a home with a good doggie role model and a patient person who is willing to work to gain his friendship and trust.

Hansel is looking for a patient and confident family who will help him overcome his fear of the big world and he promises you companionship and love.

Hansel is one year old lab/shepherd mix.

Hansel is currently living in a foster home; call the shelter to make an appointment to meet him.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.