Hannah Cope | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on October 27, 2017 at 3:03 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School volleyball player Hannah Cope.

The junior led the Bulldogs in service points (152), aces (50) and kills (224) this season, was second in assists (177) and digs (296), and third in blocks (28).

Waterloo ended its season with a loss to Mascoutah in regional play on Monday night. (Alan Dooley photo)