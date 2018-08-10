Hank | Pet of the Week

Hank is a fun-loving, affectionate gentleman with a charismatic smile. He loves to go on long walks and dine on a good meal. He enjoys a good massage and loves to be close to his humans.

In his foster home, Hank gets along well with other dogs but can be stubborn when being asked to do something he’d rather not do.

Hank is crate trained but would prefer to roam free in his home. He is fully potty trained but is a typical male dog as he adjusts to his new surroundings.

Being outside is his happy place; he will thrive with a secure fenced in yard.

Hank loves people and is looking for a family to call his own.

Hank is a four-year-old lab mix who weighs close to 70 pounds. He is currently living in a foster home. For more information or to make an appointment to meet Hank, call Helping Strays at 618-939-7389

http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018100c/hank

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.