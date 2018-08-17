 Handgun incident in Columbia late Saturday night - Republic-Times | News

Handgun incident in Columbia late Saturday night

By on August 20, 2018 at 2:06 pm

Columbia police are investigating an alleged incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street at Veterans Parkway after a subject reported that occupants of a small white pickup truck pointed a handgun in their direction as they passed the victim’s location on North Main Street.

Columbia police located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near North Main Street at Route 3, after which the truck fled from officers onto I-255 entering Missouri.

The incident remains under investigation.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.