Gunner | Pet of the Week

Gunner is a handsome dog with a huge heart.

They say it’s hard to keep a good man down and this is certainly true for Gunner. He has gone through two months of very limited activity due to the treatment regimen required to be free of heartworms. The finish line is in sight and he can’t wait to run and play again.

He never wants us to leave him and his eyes say it all. ‘Please don’t go’ comes across very clearly when his daily care is completed; he truly needs and wants attention and chill time with people.

During his treatment he has learned to go on slow walks using a head halter and walks very nicely now. He’ll be a quick learner with training and will enjoy the time his adopter spends working with him.

And of course he will equally enjoy his couch time and cuddling with you!

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.