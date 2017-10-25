Grohmann’s goal lifts Hawks to sectional final

The Gibault soccer team received some more late game magic Tuesday night, edging Carbondale 1-0 in the Class 2A Columbia Sectional semifinal.

With the win, the Hawks are just two victories away from making the IHSA Class 2A state soccer tournament in their first year up from Class 1A after placing third in state last season.

Gibault’s Aaron Grohmann scored on a header off an assist from Logan Doerr with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, breaking a scoreless tie with the Terriers.

“Carbondale features a lot of weapons offensively and sends a lot of numbers up in their attack,” Gibault head coach Darryn Haudrich said after the game. “They moved collectively well as a unit both defensively and offensively, which made finding pockets of space difficult. It was a back-and-forth match, while I give the offensive edge to Gibault given the higher quality of their scoring chances.”

Tuesday’s game was played clean with minimal fouls and no cards featured.

“The Hawks finally broke through in dramatic fashion yet again, late in a match,” Haudrich said.

The Hawks will play either Triad or Marion for the sectional title on Friday night at Columbia High School. The winner advances to the Springfield Supersectional on Halloween night.

Gibault advanced to the Columbia Sectional by virtue of a 1-0 overtime win Saturday against rival Waterloo to win the Bethalto Regional. For more on that game, click here.